BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 27.79 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.6%. Insiders held roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.