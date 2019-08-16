BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparison side by side

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 898.81 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.