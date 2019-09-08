BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kura Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kura Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 41.66% and its consensus price target is $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.