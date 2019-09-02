BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 116.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.5%. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.