BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 79.99 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 22.93%. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.