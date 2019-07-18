BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.56 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders held 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.