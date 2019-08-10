BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.