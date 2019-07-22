BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Contrasting side by side

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.2%. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 34.59% stronger performance while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.