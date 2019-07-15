BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 21.46 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Chimerix Inc.’s potential downside is -5.15% and its consensus target price is $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders held 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.