BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Contrasting side by side

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.71 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 11.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.