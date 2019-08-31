BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparison side by side

Since BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 148.96% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.1%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 22.93%. Insiders Competitively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.