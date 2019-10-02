BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparing side by side

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,540,854.42% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.