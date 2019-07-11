Biondo Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Noodles & Company (NDLS) Shorts Up By 3.27%

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had an increase of 3.27% in short interest. NDLS’s SI was 3.96M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.27% from 3.83M shares previously. With 350,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s short sellers to cover NDLS’s short positions. The SI to Noodles & Company’s float is 13.43%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 61,803 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 149,675 shares with $35.24 million value, down from 155,728 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $281.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 824,519 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. SunTrust maintained Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) rating on Monday, March 18. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $13 target. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $11 target in Friday, February 22 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9.5 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $346.35 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Noodles & Company shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 2,312 shares. 137,537 were reported by Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Com. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 24,900 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 160,622 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Marshall Wace Llp owns 503,476 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 48,594 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 2,987 shares. 7,438 were reported by Comml Bank Of America De. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc holds 101,756 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 34,900 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity. 20,269 shares were sold by McLaughlin Edward Grunde, worth $4.04 million.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk stake by 949 shares to 13,150 valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) stake by 32,310 shares and now owns 199,950 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Com owns 169,754 shares or 9.92% of their US portfolio. Diversified Trust accumulated 16,816 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 3.34M shares. Jupiter Asset holds 192,676 shares. Zweig has 167,253 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 48,792 shares. Allen Ltd owns 6.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 64,056 shares. Northeast Mngmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,856 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 726,496 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.66% or 11.30 million shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jnba owns 209 shares. 11,357 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mgmt. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 132 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85B for 38.17 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19. Deutsche Bank maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, April 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $267 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

