Biondo Investment Advisors Stake In Boeing Co (BA) Was Has Lifted; Ceco Environmental (CECE) Shareholder Trigran Investments Raised Position by $808,430

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 115,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.22 million, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 118,339 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78,570 activity. Sadlowski Dennis had bought 2,000 shares worth $14,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

