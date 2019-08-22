Biondo Investment Advisors Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Raised by $2.36 Million; Banc Funds Co Has Raised Stake in First Bank (FRBA) by $4.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.56B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $354.72. About 6.69 million shares traded or 57.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 379,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 3,270 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA

More notable recent First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Bank Completes Acquisition of Delanco Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About First Bank’s (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Bank to acquire Grand Bank for $19.4M – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Bank Announces Agreement to Acquire Grand Bank, N.A. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB) by 45,509 shares to 23,812 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,270 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fitch: Boeing’s Credit Rating Could Be Cut – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gabelli Funds Limited Company owns 88,200 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.43% or 54,386 shares. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stanley has 6,699 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Company Nj holds 0.01% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 63 shares. Coldstream Mgmt owns 30,920 shares. Pinnacle Advisory invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madison Invest has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,412 shares. Clarkston Capital Limited Co accumulated 532 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Llc stated it has 17,997 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Oregon-based fund reported 2,401 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,734 shares to 63,915 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.