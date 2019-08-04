Biondo Investment Advisors Lowered Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.42 Million; Lmr Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Position in Tsmc (TSM) as Market Valuation Declined

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 3.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 3.92M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.49 million, down from 7.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21M shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 6,053 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, down from 155,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 186,682 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,658 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 3,600 shares. California-based Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.92% stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 277,102 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 3.23M shares or 1.08% of the stock. Hartwell J M Lp holds 131,400 shares or 5.63% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 33,140 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 10,141 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & has 0.33% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Uss Investment Mngmt Limited owns 1.63M shares. 836,300 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clal Ins Enterprises accumulated 279,006 shares or 1.61% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 43,685 shares to 186,390 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 37,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).