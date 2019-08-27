Biondo Investment Advisors Lowered Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding; Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 27.13% above currents $53.49 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. See Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Initiates Coverage On

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 6.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 60,041 shares with $13.43M value, down from 64,486 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $24.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $279.93. About 7,133 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "IDEXX Laboratories to Host 2019 Investor Day – PRNewswire" on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Here's Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq" published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "IDEXX Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "IDEXX Labs Fetches Double-Digit Profit Growth – The Motley Fool" with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 745 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Co. Advisory Alpha Limited Com accumulated 3 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 9.14 million shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Communication owns 1,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 353 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 915 shares. 2,784 are owned by Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. National Pension Ser holds 0.1% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 116,470 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com accumulated 0.04% or 2,010 shares. The Michigan-based Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd has invested 1.49% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mitchell Cap Management reported 1.62% stake. Wendell David Assoc has invested 0.98% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tiedemann holds 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 5,024 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication has 4,949 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75’s average target is -1.49% below currents $279.93 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 6,165 shares to 12,295 valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 8,930 shares and now owns 54,950 shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought $99,904.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 7,327 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "5 Undervalued Predictable Stocks – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Ron Baron's Baron Funds 2nd Quarter Shareholder Letter – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Robert Half Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Robert Half Sounds a Bullish Note – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 15,551 are owned by Coldstream Capital. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Retail Bank has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Barclays Public Limited has 203,357 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.37% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Lpl Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 5,880 shares. 613,258 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of America Corp De. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,962 shares. 21 are owned by Parkside Fin Savings Bank. 1.03M were reported by Invesco. Trexquant Inv L P stated it has 35,340 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 72,704 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.