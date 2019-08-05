Biondo Investment Advisors Lowered By $1.42 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; Groupon (GRPN) Shorts Down By 5.58%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) had a decrease of 5.58% in short interest. GRPN’s SI was 20.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.58% from 21.97 million shares previously. With 4.17M avg volume, 5 days are for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s short sellers to cover GRPN’s short positions. The SI to Groupon Inc’s float is 4.4%. The stock decreased 7.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 4.87 million shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 149,675 shares with $35.24M value, down from 155,728 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $259.33B valuation. The stock decreased 5.14% or $13.85 during the last trading session, reaching $255.6. About 5.01M shares traded or 43.71% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Groupon, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 380,900 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 71,853 shares or 0% of the stock. Moors Cabot holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 11,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 338,549 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Indaba Capital Mngmt Lp holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 3.52 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 2.73M shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 36,777 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Among 3 analysts covering Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Groupon Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, February 14.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It has a 240.83 P/E ratio. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. On Wednesday, July 24 Mastercard Foundation sold $6.66 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,850 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 34,050 shares to 37,511 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 1,750 shares and now owns 3,550 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,200 are held by Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd. 2,744 were reported by Alps Advsr Inc. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.26% or 4.81M shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce Comm holds 18,006 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.62% or 3.04 million shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Hendershot Invests has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amarillo National Bank invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 162,050 were reported by United Capital Advisers Limited Liability. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 3.85 million shares. Melvin Management LP holds 3.72% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies has invested 1.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fiduciary Tru accumulated 19,393 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cobblestone Lc Ny has 4,440 shares.

