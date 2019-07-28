Biondo Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Boeing Co (BA); As Air Products & Chem (APD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Holding

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Air Products & Chem (APD) by 879.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 30,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,698 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Air Products & Chem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.27M shares traded or 94.82% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 19,003 shares to 209,573 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,950 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,445 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.