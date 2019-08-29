Biondo Investment Advisors Increased Under Armour (UA) Holding by $678,510; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Cut Its Stake

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 199,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 167,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.58M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway reported 42,948 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp holds 5,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Karpus Mgmt holds 11,442 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2.92M were accumulated by Korea Inv Corp. Colony Gp Ltd holds 90,317 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation owns 1.08 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 21,122 shares. Wheatland Advisors Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 74,400 were accumulated by Brookfield Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) invested in 0.26% or 351,325 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 19,248 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 70,482 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,110 shares. 4,336 were accumulated by Mirador Cap Prns L P.

