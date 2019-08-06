Biondo Investment Advisors Increased Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position; MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF)’s Sentiment Is 0.45

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.35, from 2.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 5 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 11 decreased and sold their equity positions in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.26 million shares, down from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 23.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc acquired 37,295 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 196,620 shares with $17.03M value, up from 159,325 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $14.48B valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund for 244,719 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 400,759 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.02% invested in the company for 69,409 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6 shares.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $50.22 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.84 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 29,414 shares traded. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

