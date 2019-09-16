Biondo Investment Advisors Increased By $788,424 Its Align Technology (ALGN) Position; BASANITE (BASA) Shorts Lowered By 15.8%

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 15.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc acquired 2,888 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 21,793 shares with $5.97M value, up from 18,905 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $14.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 176,389 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology

BASANITE INC (OTCMKTS:BASA) had a decrease of 15.8% in short interest. BASA’s SI was 69,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.8% from 82,300 shares previously. With 32,800 avg volume, 2 days are for BASANITE INC (OTCMKTS:BASA)’s short sellers to cover BASA’s short positions. The stock increased 41.24% or $0.073 during the last trading session, reaching $0.25. About 52,070 shares traded. Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Exclusive: Pompano Beach manufacturer hires new CFO – South Florida Business Journal” on May 28, 2019.

Basanite, Inc. engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.23 million. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc. and changed its name to Basanite, Inc. in December 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Align Tech has $34000 highest and $278 lowest target. $313.25’s average target is 75.98% above currents $178 stock price. Align Tech had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M. The insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921.