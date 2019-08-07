Biondo Investment Advisors Holds Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS); As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Share Value Rose, Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased by $150.67 Million Its Holding

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 196,620 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03M, up from 159,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $116.08. About 819,986 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 641,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 7.44M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 billion, down from 8.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $268.68. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,445 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 189,464 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.37% or 315,585 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 101,963 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 700 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated holds 13,975 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 0.08% or 478,346 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1,000 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 140,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 4,296 shares. 8,375 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 463,768 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Lc holds 4,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital has 12,693 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Ltd holds 1.84M shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

