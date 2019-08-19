Biondo Investment Advisors Holds Position in Boeing Co (BA); Kb Home (KBH) Shareholder Jump Trading Raised Position by $452,496 as Share Value Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $333.67. About 753,283 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 190,691 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,734 shares to 63,915 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

