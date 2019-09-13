Biondo Investment Advisors Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) Lifted by $788,424 as Shares Declined; As Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Stake

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 21,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, up from 18,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.62. About 1.55M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 290,462 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. The insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 4,995 shares worth $998,169.

