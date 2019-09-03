Biondo Investment Advisors Has Upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake; Shorts at Anixter International (AXE) Raised By 10.06%

Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE) had an increase of 10.06% in short interest. AXE’s SI was 577,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.06% from 525,000 shares previously. With 142,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE)’s short sellers to cover AXE’s short positions. The SI to Anixter International Inc’s float is 1.84%. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 87,270 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE)

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 19.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc acquired 8,930 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 54,950 shares with $10.11M value, up from 46,020 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $45.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 892,907 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Anixter International Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Gru invested in 0% or 3,246 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Bragg reported 0.27% stake. 406 are held by Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Millennium Limited Liability Company owns 11,420 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 58,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 50,161 shares. Sei Invs Com accumulated 7,841 shares. 1.87M were accumulated by Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Com. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). 150,550 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 17,500 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.03% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 15,318 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.

