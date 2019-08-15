Biondo Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake; 1607 Capital Partners Raised Its Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR) Holding

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR) stake by 67.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 163,266 shares as Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR)’s stock 0.00%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 406,547 shares with $5.99M value, up from 243,281 last quarter. Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm now has $205.60M valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 764 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 19.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc acquired 8,930 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 54,950 shares with $10.11 million value, up from 46,020 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $46.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $179.69. About 218,498 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 20.95% above currents $179.69 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, March 7. Goldman Sachs reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Jag Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 1.59% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 86,227 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. C Ww Grp A S invested 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Colony Group Inc Lc has 2,715 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Co reported 5,253 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,703 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 2.30 million shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 4,121 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 0.11% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 4,686 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited holds 0.05% or 18,067 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 30 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 110,968 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,956 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers owns 32,300 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 5,779 shares. 220,198 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Cap Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 37,534 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. 1607 Capital Prns Limited Company stated it has 406,547 shares. Northern reported 10,375 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 500 shares.