Biondo Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.51 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Trimmed by $2.85 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 83.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 849 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 1,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,011 shares. Graybill Bartz Associate has 135 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 12,397 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru Communication invested in 0.08% or 355 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks owns 26,975 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 2,081 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 238 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. 411 were reported by Paloma Prtn Mngmt. Piedmont Advsr holds 3.81% or 52,707 shares. 697 are held by Cohen Mgmt. Savings Bank owns 6,311 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Inr Advisory Service Lc reported 8 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.96M shares or 5.24% of the stock. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.19% or 3,453 shares. Pictet Asset invested in 1.04% or 264,137 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Big Thing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 1.87% stake. 392,941 were accumulated by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 18,513 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Com reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 16,835 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Intact Investment holds 0.08% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 465 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 920 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dock Street Asset invested in 10.23% or 16,819 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And Co has 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Js Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 6.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,000 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 450 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co reported 0.08% stake. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 1.56% or 106,843 shares. 664 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crypto News: Twitch Enables Bitcoin Payments, Goldman Sachs Might Launch a Digital Token – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.