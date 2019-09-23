Biondo Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Align Technology (ALGN) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)

Among 6 analysts covering Britvic PLC (LON:BVIC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Britvic PLC has GBX 1025 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 926.67’s average target is -4.22% below currents GBX 967.5 stock price. Britvic PLC had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Numis Securities. Investec upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 18. Jefferies upgraded Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) on Friday, September 13 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, June 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BVIC in report on Friday, May 24 with “Sector Performer” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. See Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 880.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Upgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 15.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc acquired 2,888 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 21,793 shares with $5.97 million value, up from 18,905 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $14.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $184.29. About 502,933 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company has market cap of 2.57 billion GBP. It offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Squash'd, Tango, Teisseire, and TK, as well as Britvic Mixers, Juices, and Cordials brands. It has a 21.74 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies water-coolers and bottled water; engages in the wholesale of soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers financing services.

The stock decreased 0.87% or GBX 8.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 967.5. About 356,641 shares traded. Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $998,169 were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M. $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

