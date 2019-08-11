Biondo Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Market Value Rose; Peninsula Asset Management Has Increased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, down from 155,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $4.22M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 43,685 shares to 186,390 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 526,511 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il has 1,341 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 4.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Icon Advisers stated it has 93,021 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt has 90,960 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns holds 0.03% or 4,525 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited reported 15,412 shares. The Maine-based Davis R M Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 171,691 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 262,331 are held by Fayez Sarofim And. 14,474 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability. Wendell David Associates holds 5.68% or 154,970 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 50,015 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.25% or 31,544 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 2.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 245,726 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acadian Asset Limited Co accumulated 3.23M shares or 1.64% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 153,157 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Services owns 134,375 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Patten Grp Incorporated holds 51,669 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Lc holds 3.34% or 66,242 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 56,232 shares. Sfmg accumulated 51,119 shares. National Pension has 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.87M shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Optimum Invest holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,540 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested in 511,347 shares. 186,807 are held by Btr Cap Mngmt. Aspen invested in 26,501 shares or 2.18% of the stock.