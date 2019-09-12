Biondo Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Stock Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Holder Randolph Co Lowered Holding by $735,150

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05 million, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.51. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 57,621 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.87M, down from 60,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $271.94. About 149,507 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Honeywell (HON) Successfully Commissions Second C3 Oleflex Unit For Zhejiang Satellite – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52M and $581.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $421.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,662 shares to 57,840 shares, valued at $21.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 32,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $98.50 million for 60.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX: Stay On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley sees 23% upside in Galapagos in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

