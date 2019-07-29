Biondo Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake; Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Boosted Semgroup (SEMG) Holding

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 56.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 224,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,363 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 395,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 607,867 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 46,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.64M shares traded or 48.82% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $47.57 million activity. Another trade for 12,722 shares valued at $2.38M was made by Sachdev Amit on Monday, February 4. Silva Paul M sold 4,247 shares worth $794,273. $5.94M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 11. LEIDEN JEFFREY M had sold 111,431 shares worth $20.08M. $3.41M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A on Monday, February 4.

