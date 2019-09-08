Biondo Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $334,250 as Share Price Rose; Vision Capital Management Has Decreased Electronic Arts Com (EA) Stake by $506,313

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 3,550 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,734 shares to 63,915 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $178.48M for 39.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.