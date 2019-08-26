Biondo Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding; Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.12, from 3.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 12 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 7 decreased and sold stakes in Landmark Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 800,148 shares, down from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Landmark Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 97.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,750 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 3,550 shares with $679,000 value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $212.92. About 76,473 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $206.50’s average target is -3.02% below currents $212.92 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 26 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. Northland Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Northland Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company has market cap of $99.76 million. The firm accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. for 20,771 shares. Jbf Capital Inc. owns 12,154 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 89,146 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 33,936 shares.