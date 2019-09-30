Biondo Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Amarin Plc Spons Adr New (AMRN) Stake by $475,000 as Share Value Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.17 Million

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr New (AMRN) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 4.90 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 13,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 1.21M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 535,409 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Lp holds 0.04% or 247,749 shares in its portfolio. Baker Bros Advsrs LP accumulated 41.54M shares. Moreover, Hood River Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.17% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Cambridge Inv Rech Inc accumulated 0% or 22,357 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest, Vermont-based fund reported 1,025 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Dupont Mgmt holds 0.01% or 25,347 shares in its portfolio. 20,193 are held by Crow Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Emory University holds 1.8% or 132,255 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 2.76 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 189,808 are held by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 121,061 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 11,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth holds 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 1,184 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Co holds 968 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny reported 60,488 shares. Brinker Cap owns 27,883 shares. Spf Beheer Bv invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.24% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rampart Inv Management Ltd has 13,375 shares. Bartlett And Limited holds 0.59% or 53,887 shares in its portfolio. Howland Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 112,241 shares. 1,704 were reported by Eastern Financial Bank. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Cleararc Cap invested 0.47% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Smith Salley & Associates invested 1.55% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Llc holds 37,300 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).