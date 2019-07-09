Biondo Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Boosted Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holding

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 983.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,511 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 3,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.08. About 1.88 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 11,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,453 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 31,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 1.15M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Service holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,482 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 1.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 0.67% stake. Scotia Capital reported 896,246 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Apg Asset Nv has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.22M shares. 25,000 are held by Cincinnati Indemnity Co. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 1.00 million shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Communications owns 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,386 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 18,553 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co reported 9.69M shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vanguard Group accumulated 223.53M shares or 1.23% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 245,566 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Shufro Rose And Company Limited Company holds 26,400 shares. Marcato Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 282,000 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Aperio Gp invested in 0.01% or 24,551 shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 102,914 shares. Barnett Communication Inc has 0.76% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Inc has invested 1.15% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Qci Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Washington Tru Bankshares, a Washington-based fund reported 448 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Llc has 31,205 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,481 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,544 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).