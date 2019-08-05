Biondo Investment Advisors Has Raised By $2.36 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Aaon Has 1.21 Sentiment

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 100.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,165 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 12,295 shares with $4.70M value, up from 6,130 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $185.15B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $329.04. About 4.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal

Aaon Inc (AAON) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 64 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 53 cut down and sold equity positions in Aaon Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 37.11 million shares, down from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aaon Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan stated it has 8,038 shares. Baxter Bros holds 3.79% or 42,553 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 151,450 shares. 10,020 are held by Schmidt P J Inv Inc. 22,246 are owned by Davis R M. Tower Bridge reported 2,696 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 4,369 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 1,513 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.22% or 1.36 million shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,643 shares. Franklin holds 0.44% or 2.15 million shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 0.85% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 173,784 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 5,130 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 696 are owned by Windsor Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp accumulated 185,150 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform” on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Capital Advisors Inc Ok holds 16.17% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. for 3.28 million shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.59 million shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 1.23% invested in the company for 4.24 million shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc., a Georgia-based fund reported 43,635 shares.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 148,933 shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. AAON, Inc. (AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase

