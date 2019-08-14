Biondo Investment Advisors Has Lifted By $334,250 Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding; Intrepid Capital Management Has Cut Western Un Co Com (WU) Position By $644,850

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Western Un Co Com (WU) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as Western Un Co Com (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 337,381 shares with $6.23M value, down from 373,206 last quarter. Western Un Co Com now has $8.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 97.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,750 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 3,550 shares with $679,000 value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $215.34. About 250,790 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Union’s profit guide a touch light – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Financial Post” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Union’s Customer Journey Digital Transformation Fueled by NICE – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 781 shares. Advisory Networks Lc holds 26,748 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 78,047 shares. Andra Ap invested in 364,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 678,320 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Lc invested in 0.44% or 38,696 shares. National Pension Serv owns 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 40,102 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 14,788 shares. Fin Advisers Llc has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Lc has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.95M shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 490,861 were accumulated by Torray Limited Liability. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) stake by 102,930 shares to 294,110 valued at $9.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) stake by 319,540 shares and now owns 426,855 shares. Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) was raised too.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “E W Scripps Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.