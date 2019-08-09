Biondo Investment Advisors Has Increased Position in Boeing Co (BA); As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Holder Adams Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 14,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 162,420 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 176,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 26.72 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 9.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mgmt Lp has 58,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Llc reported 0.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Eastern Bancorporation accumulated 75,765 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Motco holds 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 6,706 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 817,334 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 7,919 shares. Sonata Gp holds 10,848 shares. 41,875 were reported by Golub Gru. Ghp Advsr Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 126,592 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii owns 113,310 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Spc reported 13,122 shares stake. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 22,765 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 645,250 shares stake. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 373,800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 64,560 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,445 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Investments reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenbrier Prtn Mgmt Lc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Korea Investment Corp reported 452,691 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 305 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt invested in 0.47% or 2,023 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 7,034 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6.58M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,259 shares. First Western Management Company accumulated 4.62% or 853 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 17,997 shares. Clearbridge Invests invested in 180,124 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mathes Com Incorporated holds 9,460 shares. First Dallas Incorporated accumulated 17,578 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas reported 48,052 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.