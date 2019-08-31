Biondo Investment Advisors Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $4.73 Million as Valuation Declined; As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Share Value Declined, Birchview Capital LP Boosted Stake

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 287,881 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 983.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,511 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 3,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Tx owns 1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,402 shares. Convergence Ltd Liability Com owns 19,098 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has invested 3.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 490,628 shares. 18,313 are held by Harbour Invest Management Ltd Liability Co. Whittier has invested 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hodges Capital Management owns 49,926 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Capital Inv Advsr Lc reported 1.26% stake. Fragasso Grp has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Earnest Limited Company reported 1,272 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 49,373 shares. Haverford Tru holds 2.77% or 1.07 million shares. Birmingham Cap Management Al reported 3.35% stake. Stack Financial Mngmt has 1.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,053 shares to 149,675 shares, valued at $35.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.