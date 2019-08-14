Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased By $1.42 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; CHAODA MODERN AGRICULTURE HOLDINGS O (CMGHF) SI Decreased By 82.21%

CHAODA MODERN AGRICULTURE HOLDINGS INC O (OTCMKTS:CMGHF) had a decrease of 82.21% in short interest. CMGHF’s SI was 2,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 82.21% from 16,300 shares previously. With 6,100 avg volume, 1 days are for CHAODA MODERN AGRICULTURE HOLDINGS INC O (OTCMKTS:CMGHF)’s short sellers to cover CMGHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0076 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 149,675 shares with $35.24M value, down from 155,728 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $271.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $267.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.63 million. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 34,050 shares to 37,511 valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 1,750 shares and now owns 3,550 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $31200 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $30500 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance In holds 856 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ci Invests Inc owns 855,343 shares. Moreover, Carderock Cap Management has 3.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 33,040 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru owns 552 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fagan Associates, New York-based fund reported 34,507 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 90 shares. Motco reported 132 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northeast Fincl Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,313 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 420,189 shares. 38,339 were accumulated by Notis. New York-based Cim Llc has invested 4.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability reported 6,985 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 3.96 million shares. Harvey Inv Limited holds 1.5% or 36,970 shares in its portfolio.

Chaoda Modern Agriculture Limited, an investment holding company, engages in growing and selling agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $24.36 million. The firm offers fruits and vegetables, including bell peppers/paprika, broccoli, carrots, cauliflowers, cherry tomatoes, Chinese cabbage, Chinese radish, choi sum, cucumber, eggplant, hot peppers, iceberg lettuce, loquat, melons, onions, peas, potatoes, pumpkins, summer squashes, sweet corn, sweet potatoes, tangerine, watermelons, and welsh onions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides frozen fruits and vegetables, such as baby corn, bamboo shoot, black fungus, broad beans, burdock, celery, garlic stems, green asparagus, green beans, komatsuna, lotus roots, mixed vegetables, okra, pea pods, rape, soybeans, spinach, strawberries, sugar snaps, taro, and water chestnuts.