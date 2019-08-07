Biondo Investment Advisors Decreased Its Abiomed (ABMD) Position; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 15.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Crestwood Capital Management Lp holds 48,600 shares with $11.98 million value, down from 57,240 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $50.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $260.63. About 730,811 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased Abiomed Inc (ABMD) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,734 shares as Abiomed Inc (ABMD)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 63,915 shares with $18.25M value, down from 65,649 last quarter. Abiomed Inc now has $8.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.47% or $8.96 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 517,256 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $7.20 million activity. SUTTER MARTIN P sold 20,000 shares worth $7.20M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 242,586 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 170,487 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Llc Oh invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 55,115 were accumulated by Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Telemus Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Limited Liability Corp owns 218,564 shares. Amer Intl Inc stated it has 16,911 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Cibc Markets Inc holds 5,844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corp has 0.04% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abiomed: Looking For The Perfect Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Abiomed, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABMD) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pullback Way Overdone, Buy Abiomed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 34,050 shares to 37,511 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cap Stk stake by 949 shares and now owns 13,150 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was raised too.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow Is A Core Growth Holding – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 NYSE-Traded Gold Stocks That Just Hit New 2019 Highs. – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow: Has No Edge Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.53 million activity. Shares for $5.06M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock or 2,031 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Corporation accumulated 3,170 shares. Tcw reported 2.58% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 91 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cypress Asset Tx holds 8,305 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,206 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 23,665 shares or 1.76% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 290,244 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,079 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amer Century has invested 0.38% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hartford Fin Mgmt owns 1,430 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc accumulated 9,527 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 215,107 shares.