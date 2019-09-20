Biondo Investment Advisors Decreased Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake; General Electric Company (GE) Shorts Decreased By 0.27%

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. GE’s SI was 102.91 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 103.19 million shares previously. With 56.69M avg volume, 2 days are for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s short sellers to cover GE’s short positions. The SI to General Electric Company’s float is 1.19%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 33.62M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,420 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 57,621 shares with $15.87M value, down from 60,041 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $273.79. About 205,978 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amer International Gru has 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pdts has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 42,247 shares. New York-based Arrow has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Capital Limited Ca holds 0.43% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 6,583 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 1,319 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Amer invested in 5.67% or 480,306 shares. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Lc has 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,910 shares. Harvey Ltd Liability Com holds 3.51% or 75,593 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 3,106 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 11,229 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr accumulated 2,450 shares. Caxton Associate LP reported 33,794 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $99,904 worth of stock or 375 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $276’s average target is 0.81% above currents $273.79 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 26.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.66 million for 60.57 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Among 5 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.70’s average target is 13.59% above currents $9.42 stock price. General Electric had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. UBS downgraded the shares of GE in report on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold General Electric Company shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,372 were reported by Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability. Ipg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sage Fincl Group stated it has 3,972 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0.54% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 365.57 million shares. Baxter Bros invested in 0.11% or 44,577 shares. Ckw Grp holds 5,600 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chem Bank & Trust accumulated 18,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Perkins Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 17,260 shares. Alexandria owns 18,885 shares. Carroll Associates Inc reported 117,920 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 230,469 shares. Altfest L J & Inc has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 92,644 were accumulated by Whitebox Limited Liability. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co has 160,155 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio.

