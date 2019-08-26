Biondo Investment Advisors Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding By $1.42 Million; Shorts at Triple-s Management Class B (GTS) Lowered By 3.45%

Triple-s Management Corporation Class B (NYSE:GTS) had a decrease of 3.45% in short interest. GTS’s SI was 333,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.45% from 345,200 shares previously. With 106,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Triple-s Management Corporation Class B (NYSE:GTS)’s short sellers to cover GTS’s short positions. The SI to Triple-s Management Corporation Class B’s float is 1.56%. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 33,163 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 149,675 shares with $35.24 million value, down from 155,728 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $277.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $273.27. About 467,216 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co reported 4,396 shares. National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc (Wy) accumulated 400 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp owns 0.03% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 117,200 shares.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $506.36 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 2.33% above currents $273.27 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $235 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.