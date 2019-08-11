Biondo Investment Advisors Cut Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Market Value Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $2.18 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-EUROPE CONVICTION LIST (ADDS DROPPED TEXT “EUROPE”); 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Conference; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 06/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN `MAY’ STAY THROUGH 2019: FOX’S GASPARINO; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank, in search of new CEO, asked Goldman’s Gnodde; 10/05/2018 – White House Tells Google, Goldman It Won’t Rush to Regulate AI; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 28/03/2018 – ETSY – BOARD APPOINTED EDITH COOPER, FORMER PARTNER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN CAPITAL FOR GOLDMAN SACHS, TO COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 15/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Goldman Sachs EUR Benchmark 10Y MS +105 +/-5

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 60,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, down from 64,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 353,691 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,457 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 3 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.16% or 4,230 shares. Davis holds 24,578 shares. D E Shaw And owns 27,662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset LP accumulated 1,695 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Interocean Capital Limited Com has invested 1.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 0.34% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited owns 45,643 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 24 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Icon Advisers invested in 0.11% or 5,615 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 47,108 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 82,267 shares. Duncker Streett And has 9,925 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17,945 shares to 37,970 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).