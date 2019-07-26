Biondo Investment Advisors Boosted Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $3.21 Million; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $324,909

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 2,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,521 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, down from 142,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,620 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03 million, up from 159,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.02. About 720,501 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,734 shares to 63,915 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Llc has invested 0.11% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Pier Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 6,396 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 8,375 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 570,021 shares. Thompson Mngmt accumulated 2.62% or 158,181 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Associate reported 31,250 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 315,585 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 189,464 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 158,422 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 231,425 shares. 29,197 are held by Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc. Johnson Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 4,857 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN) by 4,149 shares to 54,225 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).