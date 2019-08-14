Biondo Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position in Illumina (ILMN) by $1.10 Million; Shell Asset Management Co Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Has Raised by $766,395

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 5,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 20,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 14,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 517,458 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 55,178 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $7.82 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 328,799 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 4,092 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Grp Llp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 11,150 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 394,846 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 8,565 are held by Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Blackrock stated it has 10.78M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 47 shares. Baillie Gifford And reported 5.43% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.07% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 75,490 shares. Frontier Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 132,100 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). First Advsr LP has invested 0.29% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

