Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MYnd Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND)

We will be comparing the differences between Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and MYnd Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics Inc. 4 2.34 N/A -1.88 0.00 MYnd Analytics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bionano Genomics Inc. and MYnd Analytics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bionano Genomics Inc. and MYnd Analytics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 83.8% -80% MYnd Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, MYnd Analytics Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Bionano Genomics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MYnd Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bionano Genomics Inc. and MYnd Analytics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MYnd Analytics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MYnd Analytics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 consensus target price and a 244.83% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.6% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares and 14.3% of MYnd Analytics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.9% of MYnd Analytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bionano Genomics Inc. -24.36% -26.26% -28.24% -56.81% 0% -43.99% MYnd Analytics Inc. -2.52% -5.69% -29.7% -21.09% -63.29% 58.47%

For the past year Bionano Genomics Inc. has -43.99% weaker performance while MYnd Analytics Inc. has 58.47% stronger performance.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. The company uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. Its PEER Online registry and reporting platform allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard EEG. MYnd Analytics, Inc. has collaborations with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., Hackensack Meridian Health, and Cota Inc. on a clinical study for the treatment of patients with depression. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.