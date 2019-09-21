Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics Inc. 3 0.63 N/A -2.24 0.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 105 21.60 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bionano Genomics Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bionano Genomics Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3% Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Exact Sciences Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Exact Sciences Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bionano Genomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Bionano Genomics Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Exact Sciences Corporation’s average target price is $124.33, while its potential upside is 19.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.6% of Exact Sciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.2% of Bionano Genomics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Exact Sciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19% Exact Sciences Corporation -2.04% -0.76% 18.4% 30.94% 100.54% 82.42%

For the past year Bionano Genomics Inc. has -50.19% weaker performance while Exact Sciences Corporation has 82.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Exact Sciences Corporation beats Bionano Genomics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.