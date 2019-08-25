Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics Inc. 3 1.60 N/A -2.24 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.10 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Bionano Genomics Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bionano Genomics Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1%

Liquidity

Bionano Genomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bionano Genomics Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DarioHealth Corp.’s potential upside is 316.55% and its average price target is $1.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of DarioHealth Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.2% of Bionano Genomics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, DarioHealth Corp. has 11.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19% DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39%

For the past year Bionano Genomics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.